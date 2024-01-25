One killed in explosion in illegal fireworks unit at Virudhunagar’s Sattur

January 25, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - SATTUR

A youth M. Ajith (26) of Meenampatti was killed in accidental explosion while making crackers illegally inside a dysfunctional motor pump room in Chinnaodaipatti near Sattur in the wee hours of Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Police said locals had heard a huge explosion at around 3 a.m. When the police combed the area after day-break, they found the body of Ajith in the pump room amidst wild growth.

Sattur Taluk police are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the death toll in Wednesday’s fire accident at Thalamuthu Fireworks unit in Vachchakarapatti near Sattur has increased to three, with S. Saravanakumar (25) succumbing to 90% burn injuries at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

The other injured worker, S. Sundaramoorthi (17) of Inamreddiyapatti, who had sustained 70% burns, is under treatment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT