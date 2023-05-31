One killed in car-bus collision

May 31, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

One person was killed in a car–bus collision on the North Bypass Road here on Wednesday.

Police said the car proceeding from Thatchanallur to Vannarpet dashed against a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus going to Kovilpatti from Tirunelveli near North Bypass Road rail overbridge on Wednesday morning. As the car got crushed in the accident, driver N. Kaththalingam, 29, of Thatchanallur, was killed on the spot.

Fire and rescue services personnel struggled for nearly an hour to cut a portion of the car to retrieve the body. Police said the accident occurred when Kaththalingam, who was arrested by the police a few months ago for causing an accident by hitting a bike, tried to overtake an omni bus.

Tirunelveli City Traffic Investigation Wing has registered a case.

