One killed as bus hits car

March 08, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - RAJAPALAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

An engineer working in Coimbatore, Puliyooran (35), was killed when the car he was driving collided with a bus on Madurai-Rajapalayam highway near here at around 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday. His wife Deepika (30) and daughter Bhuvanya Shri (4), who sustained injuries, have been admitted to a private hospital in Tirunelveli.

Police said Puliyooran and his family were on the way to Manachalur near Sankarankoil when the speeding bus hit their car near a polytechnic college. Puliyooran was killed on the spot.

The police said Puliyooran, who hailed from Tenkasi district, was going to a temple in Sankarankoil taluk when the accident occurred. Vanniyampatti police have picked up the bus driver for inquiry.

