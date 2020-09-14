Madurai

One killed in bus-truck collision near Usilampatti

The driver of a brick-laden lorry, M. Balasubramanian (40), was killed in a head-on collision against a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus near Andipatti pass, near Usilampatti on Sunday night.

The police said the driver of the, bus proceeding towards Madurai, N. Krishnan (55) of P.C. Patti, was among 14 persons who were injured when the speeding vehicles collided near Chettipatti under the Usilampatti Taluk police station limits at around 9 pm.

While 11 of them were treated as outpatients, both the drivers and a passenger, P. Mandhaiammal (66) of Goodalur, were admitted to the Theni Government Medical College hospital. However, Balasubramanian succumbed to injuries without responding to treatment.

Usilampatti Taluk police are investigating.

