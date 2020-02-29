One killed in accident

A government-aided school teacher, who suffered grievous injuries in a road accident near Marthandam on Friday night, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
Police said school teacher Justus Praveen, 51, of Mulagumoodu near Thuckalay and his wife Alli Jayarani, 45, were returning home on a bike on Friday night. When they reached Kuzhimaavilai, another speeding bike hit the two-wheeler from behind..
In the impact, Justus and his wife sustained grievous injuries. After treatment in a hospital at Marthandam, Justus was rushed to a Thiruvananthapuram-based hospital where he breathed his last. His wife is undergoing treatment.
Jefferson, 21, from Marthandam, who reportedly caused the accident, is also under treatment in a hospital with injuries.
Marthandam police have registered a case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.