One killed in accident

A government-aided school teacher, who suffered grievous injuries in a road accident near Marthandam on Friday night, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Police said school teacher Justus Praveen, 51, of Mulagumoodu near Thuckalay and his wife Alli Jayarani, 45, were returning home on a bike on Friday night. When they reached Kuzhimaavilai, another speeding bike hit the two-wheeler from behind..

In the impact, Justus and his wife sustained grievous injuries. After treatment in a hospital at Marthandam, Justus was rushed to a Thiruvananthapuram-based hospital where he breathed his last. His wife is undergoing treatment.

Jefferson, 21, from Marthandam, who reportedly caused the accident, is also under treatment in a hospital with injuries.

Marthandam police have registered a case.