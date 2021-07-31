One killed in accident at fireworks unit in Sivakasi

Sivakasi

31 July 2021 16:33 IST

The 60-year-old was involved in chemical filling when friction triggered an explosion, officials said

A worker, R. Anandaraj (60 ) was killed in an explosion reported at a fireworks unit at Chockalingapuram in Sivakasi on Saturday.

The police said that the victim was involved in chemical filling while making joined crackers. Friction while handling the chemicals, at Sivasakthi fireworks, is said to have triggered the explosion at around 10 a.m. The working shed was burnt to the ground.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the debris. They were shocked to find the body of Anandaraj dangling from the top of a tree, after it was hurled for several metres up in the air by the impact of the explosion. The body was taken to the government hospital.

Sivakasi East police have registered a case.