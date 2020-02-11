One killed, four suffer burns in fire

One person was killed and four others suffered grievous burn injuries in a fire that broke out in a tin-roofed shed, where diesel and petrol were illegally stocked, off Ring Road at Kappalur near here on Monday afternoon.

The body of the deceased, identified as P. Ganesan (40) of Karadikkal, was charred beyond recognition.

M. Asaithambi (60), R. Vijayakumar (35), A. Karthik (24) and V. Arumugam (60) were injured in the accident, police said.

“The condition of three persons is very critical. Asaithambi has suffered 90% burns and Vijayakumar sustained 80% burns,” Sangumani, Dean, Government Rajaji Hospital, said.

A police source said that Asaithambi had put up a temporary shed on Chokkanathapatti Road close to Madurai-Kappalur Ring Road and had been stocking petrol and diesel that had been reportedly pilfered from oil tankers. “Sparks that came out while cooking could have caused the fire and the fuel stocked in barrels and cans went up in flames,” said Sivasakthi, Inspector of Police, Tirumangalam Town.

The victims were playing carrom inside the shed when the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. “As the fuel-filled cans were placed close to the exit, they could have got trapped inside,” a police source said.

An eye-witness said following the fire, an explosion was witnessed and the tin-roof was blown apart. Parts of the tin sheets were found dangling in a nearby thorny tree. Two motorbikes that were parked outside the shed were completely destroyed. The flames had gone so high that parts of the thorny tree and another tree in the vicinity were partially burnt.

A cooking gas cylinder had exploded inside the shed.

A team of forensic experts, led by Baskaran, Assistant Director, found the completely mangled portion of the cylinder a few metres away from the shed.

Another shed put up in the vicinity to stock construction materials was also damaged in the inferno. Two fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the flames.

Tirumangalam Town police are investigating the cause of the fire.