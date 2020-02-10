One killed, four injured in fire accident near Madurai

One person was killed and four others suffered serious burn injuries in a fire that broke out in a shed where petrol and diesel were stocked illegally at Kappalur near here on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as P Ganesan (40) of Karadikkal and the the injured are M. Asaithambi (50), V. Armugam (60), R. Vijayakumar (35) A. Karthik (24). Police said that all of them suffered more than 75% burns and have been rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital here.
Police said that Asaithambi had put up a shed along the Ring Road and was stocking petrol and diesel that had been reportedly pilfered from the oil tankers.
The accident occurred at around 12:30 p.m, Tirumangalam Town police said. They are investigating the cause of the fire. Fire and Rescue services personnel put out the fire after a brief struggle.
