One killed, five injured in wall collapse in Sivakasi

An elderly woman, A. Kaniammal (55) was killed, and five other women sustained injuries when a portion of a wall fell over them during the renovation of a marriage hall on Friday.

Police said the marriage hall, belonging to a local temple, was being renovated. When an earthmover was involved in pulling down one of the pillars, the wall of the marriage hall caved in and fell on a small lane behind it.The women, who were chatting on the lane, got caught under the debris of the wall.

While Kaniammal was rushed to the Government Hospital here, she succumbed to injuries. K. Angammal (79), who suffered fractures on her both legs, has been admitted to a private hospital. The police identified the injured as K. Shanmugathai 73, I. Eswari 62, M. Jeeva 30 and G. Nagammal 73.

Sivakasi Sub Collector, C. Dinesh Kumar, who rushed to the spot said that rescue operations were carried out by Fire and Rescue Services and police personnel. He has ordered Sivakasi municipal officials to enquire into the accident.

The marriage hall is over 35 years old. The Sivakasi East police are investigating.