One killed, five injured in road accident

A tour for IT employees from Chennai turned tragic when the SUV in which they were travelling hit a roundabout on Viraganoor junction, killing a woman, J. Ketize Ruby, 26, and injuring five others.
Police said that they were on their way to Kodaikanal. One G.R.D. Ganesh, 23, who was behind the wheel, dashed the speeding vehicle on the under-construction roundabout around 3.30 a.m.
It is said Ruby was thrown out of the vehicle and she sustained head injuries and died on the spot. Two women and four men were injured. Silaiman police are investigating.
