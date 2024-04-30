One killed, five injured in collision of two vans

April 30, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

A woman was killed and five others sustained injuries when a tourist van collided head on with another van near Tiruchendur on Tuesday.

Police said Sahayaraj, 41, of Kodugaiyoor in Chennai, his family and relatives, who had come to Tiruchendur by train, were going to Kanniyakumari by the van on Tuesday morning. When they were crossing Kallamozhi mosque, an oncoming van collided with it.

While Sahayaraj’s wife Sumathi, 37, died on the spot, his mother Mary, 60, sons Dhanshik, 14, and Manoj, 12, his niece R. Divyadharshini, 8, and van driver S. Vijayakumar, 38, sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to Tiruchendur Government Hospital and Mary and Dhanshik have been shifted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Tiruchendur Taluk police have registered a case.

