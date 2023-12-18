One killed, cattle electrocuted in Ramanathapuram district

December 18, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A 75-year-old farmer, Veluchamy, from Vellambal village near Sayalgudi in Ramanathapuram district was killed after a wall of his house collapsed in the rain on Monday.

Police said the man was killed on the spot. His daughter, Ponnuthai, 32, suffered injuries on her hip and legs. She has been admitted to Kadaladi Government Hospital. In Tharavai Thoppu in Pamban, two cattleheads belonging to Arumugan were electrocuted.

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said that damage to huts and the total number of affected livestock was being assessed. Since the situation was not alarming in the district, he said that as of now no holiday was declared for schools and colleges. The situation would be assessed early Tuesday morning and a decision will be taken based on it. However, since some schools had been inundated, the school heads could take a call taking into account the situation at theire respective school.