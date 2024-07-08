ADVERTISEMENT

One killed as GH building under construction collapses in Cumbum

Published - July 08, 2024 10:08 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

A construction worker, K. Nambirajan, 41, of Madurai, was killed when a portion of the building under construction collapsed on Government Hospital premises in Cumbum on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two others, S. Rathnavel, 49, of Alanganallur and S. Muneeswaran, 27, of Madurai, were injured in the accident.

Police said the concrete facade of the three-storey building of the maternity-cum-neonatal ward collapsed at around 1.30 p.m. Mr. Muneeswaran suffered a severe injury on his spine.

The injured have been admitted to Theni Government Medical College Hospital. Cumbum police are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US