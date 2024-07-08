One killed as GH building under construction collapses in Cumbum

A construction worker, K. Nambirajan, 41, of Madurai, was killed when a portion of the building under construction collapsed on Government Hospital premises in Cumbum on Monday.

Two others, S. Rathnavel, 49, of Alanganallur and S. Muneeswaran, 27, of Madurai, were injured in the accident.

Police said the concrete facade of the three-storey building of the maternity-cum-neonatal ward collapsed at around 1.30 p.m. Mr. Muneeswaran suffered a severe injury on his spine.

The injured have been admitted to Theni Government Medical College Hospital. Cumbum police are investigating.