One killed, 8 injured in accident near Kadaimalikundu

One woman, K. Mariammal (57) was killed and eight others injured when a jeep collided with a autorickshaw, carrying construction workers, at Kadamalaikundu in the district on Friday.

The police said that the workers were going in the auto, driven by Praveen, when the jeep, driven by Manikandan, hit the auto.

A woman from Kadaimalaikundu was killed on the spot.

The injured were rushed to the Theni Government Medical College hospital. Mayiladumparai police are investigating.

