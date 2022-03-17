One killed, 3 injured in road accident

KOVILPATTI

One person was killed and three others were injured in a road accident near Kovilpatti on Thursday.

Police said Mohan Das, 25, Suresh, 22, Gurumurthy, 26 and Murugan, 24, all from Mela Thonithurai near Palayamkottai, who are working in a grocery store in Madurai, were going to their workplace on Thursday morning in a multi-utility vehicle. Even as the car was crossing Idaiseval near Kovilpatti, the vehicle hit from behind a broke-down lime powder-laden lorry parked on the roadside.

While Mohan Das was killed on the spot, others sustained grievous injuries. The injured were rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Naalaattinpudhur police have registered a case.