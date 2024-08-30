One killed, 2 injured in ammonia gas leak in chemical factory

A contract worker died and two others were injured in ammonia gas leak in a chemical factory on the city outskirts on Friday.

Police said contract workers A. Hariharan, 24, of Manjalneerkayal under Sawyerpuram police station limits, S. Dhanaraj, 37, of Thoothukudi and C. Marimuthu, 24, of Tirupur were working in a chemical factory on Muthaiahpuram – Thoothukudi Harbour Road, which was producing soda ash and other products.

When they were trying to check ammonia leak in a pipe around 3.15 p.m., the gas accidentally gushed out, leading to the death of Hariharan on the spot. Marimuthu and Dhanaraj have been admitted to a private hospital with injuries and serious suffocation.

The body of Hariharan was taken to Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Since the factory authorities reportedly did not inform the family members of the deceased of the development, they picked a heated argument with them on the hospital premises.

Muthaiahpuram police have registered a case in this regard.

