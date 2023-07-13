ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, 2 injured in accident

July 13, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed and two others were injured in a road accident near here in the wee hours of Thursday.

 Police said M. Sriram, 32, of Kadai Santhai in Madurai and his friends Durai Murugan, 31 and Karthik Kumar, 28, also from the same area, had come to Courtallam in a car on Wednesday evening. When they were returning home in the small hours of Thursday, the car dashed against a salt-laden lorry even as they were crossing Nainagaram near Tenkasi.

 While Sriram was killed on the spot, Durai Murugan and Karthik Kumar suffered grievous injuries.

 Aayikudi police rushed to the spot and took the injured to the Tenkasi Government Hospital for treatment.

