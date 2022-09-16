One killed, 10 injured in bus-lorry collision near Dindigul

The mangled remains of a private bus and a lorry suffered a head-on collision at Veerasikkampatti pass near Sithyankottai in Dindigul district on September 16, 2022 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

One person was killed on the spot, and 10 others were injured in a pre-dawn accident, when a private bus and a brick-laden lorry collided head-on near Veerasikkampatti, about 20 kilometers from here on Friday.

As per preliminary inputs, the Cumbum-bound bus carrying passengers from Chennai collided head-on with the lorry at Veerasikkampatti under Sempatti police station limits around 5 a.m.

The front portion of the lorry and the bus were ripped apart in the impact.

Sempatti police and Fire and Rescue Services Personnel who rushed to the spot, retrieved the body of the lorry driver, S. Madasamy who died on spot.

Ten others who suffered multiple injuries were shifted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital, including the bus driver Mani, while the body of the deceased were sent to Government Hospital in Batlagundu.

Vehicle movement on the highways was hit for hours following the accident. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, the police said.