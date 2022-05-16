One injured in fireworks accident
One worker, A. Kandasamy (58), suffered burn injuries on his face in a fire accident while testing finished goods at Narayanapuram on Monday.
The police said that Kandasamy was testing rockets that led to the accident at around 10.30 a.m. He suffered burn injuries on his eyes, face and head and was admitted to a private hospital here.
Sivakasi East police have registered a case.
