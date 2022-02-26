One injured in fire at cracker unit
A worker was critically injured in a fire at a factory near Vembakottai on Saturday.
Police said that the injured, V. Vairamuthuraja, 36, of Thirutangal had sustained 90% burns and was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. He was involved in making black snake crackers when friction while handling chemicals led to the fire that engulfed him at the working shed of RSR Amorces Factory at Mannkattampatti.
Fire and Rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued him.
Vembakottai police are investigating.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.