One injured in fire at cracker unit

The working shed at Mannkattampatti near Vembakottai where a fire accident critically injured a worker on Saturday.

A worker was critically injured in a fire at a factory near Vembakottai on Saturday.

Police said that the injured, V. Vairamuthuraja, 36, of Thirutangal had sustained 90% burns and was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. He was involved in making black snake crackers when friction while handling chemicals led to the fire that engulfed him at the working shed of RSR Amorces Factory at Mannkattampatti.

Fire and Rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued him.

Vembakottai police are investigating.