Madurai

One injured in fire accident

Sattur

One worker, K. Arokiyaraj (35) sustained minor injuries in a fire accident at a fireworks unit at Banthuwarpatti under Sattur Taluk police station limits on Wednesday.

The police said that the accident occurred while Arokiyaraj was trying to handle finished goods in one of the rooms. However, sensing trouble on seeing sparks, he ran to safety. Only the crackers stocked in the room went up in flames.

The police said Guru Star Fireworks was found violating the safety norms and its licence was suspended on July 20.

When the owner, Sahadevan of Achchankulam got an order to reopen the unit, the accident occurred at around 8.30 a.m. Sattur Taluk police are investigating.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 8:15:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/one-injured-in-fire-accident/article35860429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY