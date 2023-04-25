One injured as roadside tree falls on moving car

April 25, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THENI

Widespread rain, accompanied by heavy wind, lashed some parts of Theni district on Tuesday. An old tamarind tree got uprooted and fell on a moving car on Theni-Bodi highway near Kodangipatti. The passersby rescued the driver of the car, Ravikumar of Ratna Nagar in Theni. He suffered minor injuries but the car was badly damaged. After Fire and Rescue Services personnel removed the tree, traffic was restored. For about an hour, vehicles were diverted on Uppukottai side, police said.

Couple killed in road accident at SP Pattinam

A couple riding a two-wheeler from a place in Pudukottai district died on the spot when a speeding tourist vehicle from Kerala knocked them down at SP Pattinam on East Coast Road on Tuesday. Police said the van was heading to Yerwadi from Nagore, while the couple, Asokan (50) and his wife Rani (45) of Amaradakki in Pudukottai district, were returning home after offering pujas at their native temple in Theerthandathanam near Thondi in Ramanathapuram district. Police sent the two bodies to Tiruvadanai Governmemnt Hospital. Van driver Asif (26) was being inquired.