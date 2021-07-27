One injured as bottle with petrol hurled on house

THENI

Unidentified persons hurled a bottle filled with petrol inside the house of a fish merchant in which he was injured on Tuesday.

Police said that Zaheer Hussain (55) of Seetharam Das Nagar in Sakkampatti near Andipatti in Theni district has a shop in Andipatti selling fish.

In the early hours, some unidentified persons had hurled the bottle filled with petrol inside Hussain's house. When he came out to check, he also suffered injuries as one bottle fell on him and broke on the floor.

He was rushed to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh visited the scene of crime.

Further investigation is on.