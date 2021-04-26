One hundred years of fortitude

MADURAI

Madurai Corporation’s first lady doctor R. Padmavathy turns 100 today

While arthritis has restricted her mobility, the pandemic lockdown has confined her to her room. But Dr R Padmavathy has a spirit that refuses to be cowed down.

She celebrates her 100th birthday today. Her family unfortunately cannot get togetherin the midst of the pandemic.

Blessed with three sons, a daughter, their spouses, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren spread between the US and Chennai, the matriarch worries about their safety. “We will cut a cake at home and do a video call with the others,” says Dr R. Gurusundar, her eldest son, who lives with her in Madurai.

In the 1900s, Dr Padmavathy’s father, a Licensed Medical Practitioner, was perturbed by the plight of women as they chose to suffer than consult male doctors. People from her community — apparently as a mark of protest against her going to school — would often throw Padmavathy's school bag into the well. But each time her father bought her a new set of books and raised her confidence. There was family pressure to get her married at 15 but yet again, her father resisted and got her enrolled at The American College, Madurai, for Intermediate.

Later, she completed MBBS from Madras Medical College in 1949 and joined Government Erskine Hospital in Madurai as House Surgeon where her father was working as Senior Civil Surgeon. He welcomed his daughter with an Austin and the 28-year-old woman created a flutter on Madurai’s streets — a lady doctor who could also drive a car was an uncommon combination then.

When Dr Padmavathy was posted as medical officer in Kodaikanal GH, there was a tussle between the then-Commissioner of Madurai Municipality, who sought her services, and the District Medical Officer, who would not let her off. Yet again, her father’s word prevailed. And so, she became the first lady doctor to join the Madurai Municipality in 1950.

“Nothing baffled her, even high-risk pregnancy cases,” says her eldest daughter-in-law Dr G. Sundari.

Dr. Padmavathy talks about her trip to Poland for training in 1969.

She remembers the vacuum apparatus she brought from Warsaw and how it was a game-changer for carrying out vacuum-assisted deliveries.

Dr. Padmavathy built a 10-bed nursing home-cum-residence with her husband G. Ramaswami, Headmaster of Thiagarajar Model School. The Padmalaya Health Clinic on Perumalkoil Street is the only health centre without a theatre for performing caesarian sections.

In later years, her son, a general surgeon, and his gynaecologist-wife established the Padmalaya Medical Centre in Jainhindpuram. Dr. Sundari says her mother-in-law wakes up at the crack of dawn and goes about her day at her pace, singing hymns, reading newspapers, watching television, doing physiotherapy and having her meals on time.