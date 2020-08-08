One held; stolen ornaments recovered

The Muthiahpuram police have arrested a youth from West Bengal in connection with theft of 40 sovereigns of gold ornaments from the house of an engineer and recovered the stolen valuables.

Unidentified persons burgled the house of S. Winston Antony Xavier, 31, of Muthiahpuram near here, working as an engineer in a fertilizer unit. On March 26, he had gone out to attend a function along with his family. The burglary came to light when he returned home. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case.

They picked up T. Shranjit Mahanto, 26, of Prabhani in Barburra district in West Bengal, who was living near the house of Mr. Winston. As he confessed to have stolen the valuables, the police recovered ornaments worth about ₹16.80 lakh and handed over the same to Mr. Winston on Saturday.