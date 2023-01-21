One held in Ramanathapuram with counterfeit notes

January 21, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A 28-year-old man identified as V Rajeswaran of Morepannai near Tirupalaikudi, in Ramanathapuram district was arrested on charges of possessing counterfeit currencies in the denomination of Rs 500 here on Friday. Following a specific input, the police interrogated the man, who had 267 number of currency notes, which looked like original notes. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the accused was attached with the Home Guards wing here. Further probe was on.

Jallikattu stopped near Dindigul

The jallikattu held at Kosavapatti in Dindigul district was stopped midway after the police found that the organisers had not followed the guidelines here on Friday. As many as 500 bulls and 300 tamers were in the jallikattu event, which was going on from 8 a.m. When the Superintendent of Police V Baskaran visited the venue at around 1 p.m., he found that many including the spectators, bull tamers and owners suffered injuries and attributed it to lack of following the laid out procedures. At least 25 people were admitted for multiple injuries. The police will register a case and conduct investigation.

Three get RI for raping minor girl in Sivaganga district

A special court judge Sarathraj directed three persons accused of raping a 5 1/2 year-old-girl in September 2021 to undergo 20 year rigorous imprisonment here on Friday. Following a complaint that the girl was gang raped by Raja (23), Mathimaran (21) and Ayyankalai (24), the All Woman Police at Manamadurai registered a case under POCSO Act. The case was being tried in the special court. When the case came up for hearing, the judge awarded the severe punishment and also directed them to pay Rs 10000 fine each. The government should pay a compensation of Rs seven lakh to the girl child, the court ordered.