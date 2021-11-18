Madurai

One held for theft at airport

Pudukottai police have arrested a construction worker who allegedly stole steel bars, weighing about 100 kg, from Thoothukudi airport.

The police said site engineer A. Karthik, who was supervising the ongoing construction at the airport, filed a complaint with Pudukottai police after he found that 100 kg of steel was missing on November 16.

During investigation, the police found that H. Rajagopal, 45, of Sundar Nagar under Muthiahpuram police station limits had stolen the steel bars. They arrested him and recovered the steel bars from him.

In another case, Thoothukudi South Police recovered 30 tonnes of copper waste worth about ₹21,000 from M. Marimuthu, 31, of Thermal Nagar, M. Peer Mohamed, 35, of Tenkasi and V. Sankaranarayanan, 37 of Third Mile areas. They allegedly stole the metal from a godown on Harbour Bypass Road owned by J. Rakesh of Polepettai.

The police are on the lookout for Selvakumar of Mappillaiyoorani and Periyasamy of Navajeevan Nagar.


