One held for stabbing man to death near Natham

A 38-year-old man was booked for allegedly stabbing a man to death at Kamatchipuram near Natham in Dindigul district on Thursday.

The Natham police identified the victim as V. Vishnu, 25, and the accused as P. Muthusami, both daily wagers residing at Kamatchipuram.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel had broken out between the duo when Muthusami’s dog tried to bite Vishnu. Subsequently, the accused stabbed Vishnu with a knife on his stomach.

The police said that Muthusami’s dog had bitten a chicken reared by Vishnu, two days ago.

Vishnu was rushed to Government Hospital in Natham where he died not responding to treatment, the police said and added that further investigation is on.