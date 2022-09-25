Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

One accused, Sikkander, was arrested by the Dindigul police on Sunday in connection with setting vehicles on fire at a godown belonging to a Bharatiya Janata Party functionary on Saturday, Inspector General of Police (South Zone), Asra Garg, said.

However, affiliation of the accused to any organisation or party was yet to be ascertained, he said further.

Five motorbikes and a car parked in the godown of the BJP Town (West) secretary, T. Palraj, were set on fire by unidentified persons at Begampur in the wee hours of Saturday. Dindigul Town South police which had registered the case arrested Sikkander of the same locality.

The IG said that suspects have been picked up in connection with an attempt to hurl bombs at a clinic under Kenikarai police station limits in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday. With regard to another incident reported in Mandaicadu in the Kanniyakumari district, Mr. Garg said that investigation was under way.

Stating that all the districts under the south zone were on high alert, he said that 20,000 police personnel have been deployed. Officers in the rank of Deputy Inspector Generals of Police and Superintendents of Police were involved in night rounds in important places.

“Highest level of importance was being given to this issue”, he added.

Deputy Superintendents of Police were holding meetings with important leaders to bring peace. Houses, offices, and shops of leaders identified as vulnerable have been provided with security.

Warning that stringent action, including detention under National Security Act, would be taken against the accused, Mr. Garg said that even those involved in staging dramas of bombing their own premises would not be spared.