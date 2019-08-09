One held for selling train tickets

Government Railway Police on Thursday night arrested a person from Aralvaimozhi for illegally selling train tickets.

Following a tip-off, a team led by Sub-Inspector Chidambaram conducted a surprise check in an online train ticket booking agent’s office at Aralvaimozhi on Thursday night. The police seized invalid tickets (booked in fictitious names but unsold before the date of journey) worth ₹12,242 and valid tickets worth ₹4,523, all booked online, from the agent, Antony Selvam, 57. After seizing the computers, the police also blocked his IRCTC user ID. Later he was remanded in judicial custody.