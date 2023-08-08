ADVERTISEMENT

One held for posting objectionable content on social media

August 08, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CUMBUM

The Cumbum police, on Tuesday, have arrested R Arivalagan (42), a functionary of All India Forward Bloc, under charges of spreading rumours and posting hate speech on social media.

On August 5, an SUV driver from Cumbum, who had gone to Kerala, was reportedly assaulted. Following a complaint, the Kerala police registered a case and arrested a person in this connection.

Under these circumstances, Arivalagan had recorded an audio and posted on social media stating that vehicles with Kerala registration and visitors from the neighbouring State would be attacked. This went viral. On seeing the post on the social media, Theni Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongare formed a team and directed the police to probe which resulted in the arrest of Arivalagan.

The SP, in a statement, warned of stern action against people spreading rumours. and said cases would be booked under IT Act of 66-A and under IPC Section 153 A (1) (a) against them.

The accused was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

