May 03, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - PALANI

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody by the Palani Town Police on charge of allegedly murdering a man near Palani bus stand here on Wednesday noon.

According to police, the accused has been identified as V. Marimuthu (28) and the victim G. Vadivel (29). Both were residents of Palani Adivaram.

Around noon, Vadivel was assaulted with a sickle by Marimuthu and one Suresh alias ‘Kuthirai’ Suresh, even as he ran for his life on a street near the bus stand.

Upon sustaining serious cut injuries on his neck and head, he was rushed to Government Hospital in Palani where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police were quick to nab Marimuthu, a few streets away from the scene of crime.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the three men were friends. Police said they had met for the Veeramathiyamman temple festival and a quarrel had broken out among them while they were consuming liquor. This might have been the provocation for the murder, the police said.

A case has been registered and police are on the lookout for Suresh.