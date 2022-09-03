One held for illegal sale of lottery tickets

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 03, 2022 21:03 IST

A 57-year old man was arrested on charges of possessing illegal lottery tickets worth ₹17.96 lakh at Kamaraj Bus Stand near here on Saturday evening.

Dindigul Town North police said that the accused has been identified as S. Kaliraj of Palani.

Acting on a tip off, a special team along with police attached to Dindigul North police station held a surprise inspection on the premises of Kamaraj Bus Stand and found Kaliraj selling lottery tickets near the bay where buses were plying to Tiruchi.

Police seized 22,120 lottery tickets printed in Tamil worth ₹17,96,900 and booked him under the Section 7(3) of Tamil Nadu Lotteries (Regulation) Act.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kaliraj procured the tickets from Mahendran of Palani who is currently at large.

Further investigations are on, said the police.

