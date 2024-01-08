One held for cheating cashew exporter

January 08, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The District Crime Branch police have arrested one person who allegedly cheated a cashew exporter of ₹ 40.50 lakh.

Police said C. Thomas Pio of Kiracope Street near Our Lady of Snows Basilica introduced S. Mohammed Rafiq, 42, of George Road here to cashew exporter P. Devaraj, 53, of Nadukkuppam in Cuddalore district as Mohammed Rafiq claimed that he was also running a cashew exporting firm in Cuddalore. When Mohammed Rafiq told Mr. Devaraj that he was ready to sell 50 tonnes of cashew in his godown for ₹ 42 lakh, Devaraj agreed to buy it.

After paying ₹ 50,000 as advance, Mr. Devaraj also sent ₹ 42 lakh from his bank account. As Mohammed Rafiq did not send the cashew as promised, Mr. Devaraj asked him to return the money.

When Mohammed Rafiq returned only ₹ 2 lakh and refused to give the remaining amount, Mr. Devaraj filed a complaint with Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan.

Following the investigation by Inspector of District Crime Branch Anthoniyammal, the police arrested Mohammed Rafiq and remanded him in judicial custody.

