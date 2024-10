Alangulam police have arrested one person on charges of bootlegging. Alangulam police received information that Chelladurai of Maranthai was distilling illicit arrack in his farm near the village. Subsequently, a police team, led by Inspector of Police, Kasi Pandian, raided the farm on Tuesday. As Chelladurai reportedly had three litres of illicit arrack and stocked fermented wash for distilling arrack in the farm, the police seized them and arrested Chelladurai. Further investigations are on.

