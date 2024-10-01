GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One held for bootlegging

Published - October 01, 2024 07:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Alangulam police have arrested one person on charges of bootlegging. Alangulam police received information that Chelladurai of Maranthai was distilling illicit arrack in his farm near the village. Subsequently, a police team, led by Inspector of Police, Kasi Pandian, raided the farm on Tuesday. As Chelladurai reportedly had three litres of illicit arrack and stocked fermented wash for distilling arrack in the farm, the police seized them and arrested Chelladurai. Further investigations are on.

Published - October 01, 2024 07:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.