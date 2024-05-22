ADVERTISEMENT

One held for bid to rob bank in Manamadurai

Published - May 22, 2024 08:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sivaganga district police have arrested one A. Prashanth of Manamadurai in connection with an attempt to burgle at Indian Bank branch at Manamadurai on Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement said that a man had attempted to break open the front door of the bank building. After his failed attempt, he tried to use crackers to blast the door and failed. Later he left the spot.

Subsequently, he returned the next day and managed to pull out the grill of the window. Since, the iron structure was not firmly fixed, he removed it and entered into the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

After finding no money in the cashier’s enclosure, he went near the chest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

But, he did not try to break open it due to the presence of an anti-burglary alarm. Besides, he did not have any tools to break it.

After registering a case of burglary bid, Superintendent of Police Dongare Praveen Umesh formed special teams to nab the accused with the help of his image fetched by the closed circuit television camera.

The SP appreciated the police team for having arrested the accused within 24 hours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US