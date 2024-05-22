GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One held for bid to rob bank in Manamadurai

Published - May 22, 2024 08:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sivaganga district police have arrested one A. Prashanth of Manamadurai in connection with an attempt to burgle at Indian Bank branch at Manamadurai on Sunday night.

A statement said that a man had attempted to break open the front door of the bank building. After his failed attempt, he tried to use crackers to blast the door and failed. Later he left the spot.

Subsequently, he returned the next day and managed to pull out the grill of the window. Since, the iron structure was not firmly fixed, he removed it and entered into the building.

After finding no money in the cashier’s enclosure, he went near the chest.

But, he did not try to break open it due to the presence of an anti-burglary alarm. Besides, he did not have any tools to break it.

After registering a case of burglary bid, Superintendent of Police Dongare Praveen Umesh formed special teams to nab the accused with the help of his image fetched by the closed circuit television camera.

The SP appreciated the police team for having arrested the accused within 24 hours.

