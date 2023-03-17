HamberMenu
One electrocuted to death, four injured near Tiruchuli

March 17, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man, R. Muthurasu, of Vadapalai, was electrocuted to death when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire on Friday.

The police said that the deceased was putting up an asbestos-roofed shed at his house.

A team, led by P. Sivakumar, who had come for the work, was involved in welding iron bars for the shed using an electric welding machine.

Muthurasu, who was overseeing the work, touched a wire and he was electrocuted.

Seeing this, people who were around him, including Sivakumar, Muneeswari, Jayakrishnan and Chellaperumal, tried to rescue him.

However, they also suffered the electric shock.

While Muthurasu was killed on the spot, the injured were taken to the Government hospital in Aruppukottai.

