One dead, two injured as pick-up truck topples

KODAIKANAL

A pick-up truck carrying fish from Batlagundu to Kodaikanal on Sunday was unloading at Paradise Inn Junction, when it rolled backwards. V. Rajkumar, 30, of Manjalar was killed as the truck toppled to the side and fell over him while two other loadmen suffered minor injuries.

The men had allegedly not turned off the vehicle and failed to apply handbrake. The truck was parked on an incline and they had put a stone on the rear tyres to keep the vehicle intact. However, even while the men were unloading, the vehicle rolled backwards suddenly. The Kodaikanal police sent the body of Rajkumar for post mortem to the Government Hospital, registered a case under sections 279, 337 and 304 (A) of the IPC and arrested driver Arunkumar.