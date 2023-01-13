ADVERTISEMENT

One dead, two injured as lorries collide

January 13, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

S. Kannan, 50, of Sankarankoil, was killed in a pre-dawn road accident when two lorries collided head-on on the Kappalur bridge within Tirumangalam Town police station limits on Friday.

As per preliminary inputs, the Mattuthavani-bound lorry manned by Kannan collided with the lorry proceeding towards Tirumangalam from Tirupparankundram which had M. Velpandi, 30, of Madurai on the wheels around 4 a.m. near the toll plaza in Kappalur.

In the impact, Kannan sustained grievous injuries and was declared brought dead at Government Hospital in Tirumangalam.

Velpandi and the cleaner who accompanied Mr. Kannan, N. Arockiam, 40, of Sankarankoil sustained injuries and was admitted to a private hospital.

Vehicle movement in the area was hit for a few hours following the accident. Tirumangalam Town police have registered a case.

