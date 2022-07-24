One dead in road accident

A 22-year-old two-wheeler rider died after colliding with a van coming in the opposite direction near Azhagapuri on Palani-Kozhumam road on Sunday.

Police identified the victim as N. Vijay of Palaya Ayakudi near Palani, while his brother N. Saravnan, 26, who was riding pillion sustained injuries. He was admitted to Palani Government Hospital and was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, for further treatment.

Police are on the lookout for the van driver. Palani Taluk police have registered a case and investigation is on.