One dead in attack by Indian gaur in the Bodi Reserve Forest

Forest Department officials confiscated country-made guns and arrested two persons for allegedly trespassing into Bodi Reserve Forest and shooting at an Indian gaur on Monday. Another person, who accompanied them, was killed in an attack by the gaur inside the forest, preliminary probe said.

According to officials, S. Mariappan of Thondimalai near Bodi and two others – identified as Shaju and Rajesh from Rajakumari in Idukki district in Kerala – had ventured into the forest without permission, carrying country-made guns.

Deep inside the forest, they came across a herd of Indian gaurs and shot at the animals, in which one of the gaurs was injured. When Mariappan went near the animal to check if it had died, the animal attacked him, inflicting serious injures on him. Kurangani police rescued him from the hill and sent him to Theni Government Hospital, where he died later.

Forest officials arrested the other two men and seized the weapons from them. Further investigation is on.