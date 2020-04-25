Coronavirus | One dead, four test positive in Madurai

Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple priest’s 70-year-old mother who tested positive for COVID-19 died on Thursday night. This is the second COVID-19 related death in Madurai district.

The woman was first admitted to a private hospital after she had elevated renal parameters and breathlessness. When she was brought to Government Rajaji Hospital on Tuesday, a swab test proved negative for COVID-19. She did not have any travel history or contacts.

On Thursday, however, after a second swab test, she tested positive and was transferred to the COVID-19 isolation ward. Her condition deteriorated overnight and she died on Thursday night.

On Friday, the State Bulletin stated that there were four new positive cases of COVID-19, taking the count to 56. Among them is a 46-year-old GRH staff nurse residing on New Natham Road. She neither had any symptom nor travel history.

The other patients were middle-aged men who also did not show much of a symptom. They were said to have contracted the disease through others who tested positive. They were residents of Vandiyur and S. Alangulam.

The Zonal Task Force led by IAS officer C. Kamaraj, IPS officer S. Murugan, Collector T. G. Vinay, Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) E. Karthik and other officials addressed the press on Friday evening to discuss the four-day complete lockdown starting Sunday. Mr. Kamaraj said the primary focus would be on ensuring physical distancing among the public on Saturday.

Collector said that additional police personnel and 43 senior officials from the district administration would monitor the situation on the ground from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. as they anticipate panic buying prior to the lockdown.