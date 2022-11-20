One dead, eight injured after jeep falls into gorge

November 20, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

One person was killed when a jeep fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge near Thandikudi in Kodaikanal in the wee hours of Sunday. Eight others sustained minor injuries.

The jeep was carrying nine passengers, including farm owners and labourers, from Thandikudi to Asankodai village in Kodaikanal taluk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Driving on the unmetalled road, D. Easwaran, 37, who was at the wheel, lost control of the vehicle near Alinji Odai – 3.5 km away from Thandikudi – and the jeep fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge around 12.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The police rescued the injured soon after receiving an alert. The deceased was identified as K. Abhiraman, 28, who sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot. The body was taken to Government Hospital at Batlagundu for post mortem and later handed over to his relatives.

While, the other passengers sustained minor injuries.

Trending

Thandikudi police have booked a case against Easwaran under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and further investigation is on.