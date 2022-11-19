One dead, another goes missing at Ariyaman beach; six friends from Madurai had gone by train to Uchipuli

November 19, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old person identified as M. Vatsan of Alagappan Nagar in Madurai drowned at the Ariyaman beach here on Saturday evening, while the Marine Police are searching for another person who is missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that six persons - all friends - from Madurai had taken a train at 6.30 a.m. and reached Uchipuli Railway Station.

From there, the youngsters had taken an autorickshaw to Ariyaman beach.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police gave their names as: M. Vatsan (22), S. Vignesh (22) of Tirunagar, J. Vigneshwar (22) of Thirumangalam, S. Praveen Kumar (21) Othakadai, C. Vairamurugan (21) Paraipatti and G. Arunpandian of T Kallupatti.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

It was said that they all studied in an arts and science college in Madurai.

In the evening, Vatsan and Vignesh had gone for a swim and after a while they both went missing. Panicked, others informed the Marine Police, who searched for them. Finally, after about an hour, a body was washed ashore and it was identified as Vatsan’s. The search for Vignesh continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US