One dead, another goes missing at Ariyaman beach; six friends from Madurai had gone by train to Uchipuli

November 19, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A 22-year-old person identified as M. Vatsan of Alagappan Nagar in Madurai drowned at the Ariyaman beach here on Saturday evening, while the Marine Police are searching for another person who is missing.

Police said that six persons - all friends - from Madurai had taken a train at 6.30 a.m. and reached Uchipuli Railway Station.

From there, the youngsters had taken an autorickshaw to Ariyaman beach.

The police gave their names as: M. Vatsan (22), S. Vignesh (22) of Tirunagar, J. Vigneshwar (22) of Thirumangalam, S. Praveen Kumar (21) Othakadai, C. Vairamurugan (21) Paraipatti and G. Arunpandian of T Kallupatti.

It was said that they all studied in an arts and science college in Madurai.

In the evening, Vatsan and Vignesh had gone for a swim and after a while they both went missing. Panicked, others informed the Marine Police, who searched for them. Finally, after about an hour, a body was washed ashore and it was identified as Vatsan’s. The search for Vignesh continues.