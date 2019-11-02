One dead, 8 injured

In an accident involving a car and a van on Palani to Dharapuram Road, near Kothamangalam, on Friday, the driver of the car Vivekanandan, 40, died on the spot, while eight passengers in the car were injured.
Dhandapani, 50, of Dharapuram and his family members, were heading to Palani to attend a wedding, when a van from the opposite direction collided head on near Kothamangalam.
The Palani Taluk police recovered the body of the driver and sent it for post mortem to the Palani Government Hospital, while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.
The police have registered a case and are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.