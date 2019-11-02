One dead, 8 injured

In an accident involving a car and a van on Palani to Dharapuram Road, near Kothamangalam, on Friday, the driver of the car Vivekanandan, 40, died on the spot, while eight passengers in the car were injured.

Dhandapani, 50, of Dharapuram and his family members, were heading to Palani to attend a wedding, when a van from the opposite direction collided head on near Kothamangalam.

The Palani Taluk police recovered the body of the driver and sent it for post mortem to the Palani Government Hospital, while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.