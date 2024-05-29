Once shining Othakadai ‘ever silver’ hub slowly fading into oblivion

From being a major production centre for stainless steel vessels for so many years, Othakadai has lost its sheen due to a combination of factors such as lagging behind in adapting to emerging production technologies and shortage of labour.

Othakadai on the outskirts of Madurai on Melur-Tiruchi highway used to be the ‘eversilver hub’ for the past 65 years. The stainless steel units once employed thousands of people directly and indirectly. The small-scale units churned out handmade stainless-steel vessels which were sold all over south India and also exported.

Pandi, president of ‘the association of stainless steel units, says, “Very little machinery is used for production by the units. This already ailing industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and it could not recover again. The production cost has escalated so much because of the high cost of raw materials.”

Ever before the pandemic-induced lockdown, the units were hard-pressed for labour. So, production has drastically fallen over the years. With not much work, the existing workers have also switched to other jobs. The workshops have no specific working hours and work on a weekly contract.

With the current crop of people from the stainless steel belt not keen to continue in this line of business and workers in the production side not in a position to pass on their expertise to the youngsters, the Othakadai ever silver industry is slowly fading into oblivion, Mr. Pandi says.

Jeyaprakash, an entrepreneur, says,“Introduction of press for making vessels sounded the death knell for small-scale units in Othakadai as manpower cannot compete with machine power. The press-made vessels were costlier. But the mass-production units offered variety of finishes in tune with the times and they could produce vessels of any size. The Othakadai units make only small household vessels. So, we lost out to the big production houses on many fronts. Moreover, no new producer has entered this field for the last five years. With profits getting slimmer, the production has also vastly come down and now the Othakadai units have started buying from the pressing companies.”

“In the mid-90s, 500 to 600 people worked in our unit but now we have only eight workers,” Mr. Jeyaprakash says.

With outdated machines, the Othakadai units are unable to get bank loans. And they can’t afford the high cost of new machines. GST also eats into their slender profit margin as they need to pay 18% for raw materials and 12% for finished goods. Wholesale producers get 4% to 5% profit, compared to 5% of VAT before the GST era. Moreover, as most of these people are not ‘GST-savvy,’ the defaulters had to pay hefty fines. and all these factors have made many to leave this industry with huge debts. .

Now, there are only 25 stainless steel vessel-making units in Othakadai, producing 10% of output of the heydays. Unless the government intervenes, this industry will not survive for long, say the unit owners.