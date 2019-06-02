Once 2G case verdict comes out, people will regret their choice: Tamilisai

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said the people of Thoothukudi would regret their choice of candidate in the Lok Sabha election once the verdict was out in the 2G case in Delhi High Court, for which the CBI had filed a plea for early hearing.

She was here to participate in a medical camp for women and children jointly organised by Sree Mookambika Institute of Medical Sciences and the BJP district team at Kulasekarapattinam. Around 200 persons took part.

Touching upon hygienic living and healthcare schemes of the BJP government, she said the camp was conducted in keeping with her promise ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Addressing reporters, she said she would continue to serve the people even though the BJP was defeated in the election. “Because of the relationship I developed with the people here for around 15-20 days, over 2.5 lakh people expressed their support for me. We will be grateful to them, and also to those who did not vote for us.”

She said the DMK put a spin on her statements on people regretting not voting for the BJP. “I said the people may miss out on the good schemes that we can bring if we are elected.”

Further, she said the demand for a shuttle train between Thoothukudi and Vanchi Maniyachi she had put forth before Railway Minister Piyush Goyal would be fulfilled soon.

Referring to a petition submitted by DMK MP Kanimozhi to the Collector seeking closure of a Tasmac shop near Kovilpatti, she said those in the DMK were the ones running many liquor industries, and asked them to shut down their operations.

Dr. Tamilisai said steps would be taken to set up a rocket launch pad at Kulasekarapattinam and to improve the livelihood of farmers involved in banana, drum stick, and palm cultivation.

She celebrated her 58th birthday by cutting a cake at the airport.